Pipes, plants at risk: Freeze Watch in effect for some parts of Western Washington

A freeze watch is in effect for Tuesday night and the next few mornings in some areas.

“Morning low temperatures starting Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s to low 40s. For some locations, it’ll be the coldest mornings of the fall season. We’ve seen morning lows down to 44° at SEA airport so far, and we’ll be near or just colder than that later this week. We do have a Freeze Watch in effect for parts of the area,” KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard said.

The watch is in effect for the East Puget Sound lowlands, Southwest Interior, Hood Canal area, and the lower Chehalis Valley, from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The conditions could kill some sensitive plants or crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

