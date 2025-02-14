PinPoint Alert: Messy commute with lingering morning showers before drying out

SEATTLE — Happy Friday! We still have a few lingering snow and wet snow showers this morning, mostly flurries or sprinkles. Additional accumulation would be very isolated and overall, doesn’t look likely as showers continue to dry out. Some flurries and light snow showers will be around Snohomish County and some mix showers around Pierce, Thurston and Lewis Counties. The rest of the area may squeeze out a flurry or a sprinkle here and there, but that should be about it. Snohomish County would be your best bet for a quick 1/2-1″ of snow briefly this morning. Most of the area is around 32-34° with some patchy fog. There shouldn’t be much ice, but just be careful and know the potential for patchy ice is there.

We’ll dry out later this morning and into the afternoon and evening for a quiet Valentine’s evening before our next weather system arrives on Saturday. This next round of precipitation will usher in milder air that will end the cold snap for the lowlands. There could be some brief rain/snow mix as precipitation starts on Saturday morning, but it should be all-rain by later in the day. Snow will be heavier in the mountains through Sunday as rain continues in the lowlands. Up to a foot of snow could fall on the passes by the end of the weekend.

Happy Friday! It's a PinPoint Alert Day this morning with pockets of snow around Snohomish and King Counties, then another band around Pierce and Thurston Counties. How much more we will see & when it will end! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/91DhZCbTi6 — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) February 14, 2025

Next week looks rainy in the lowlands with more mountain snow. The longer-range outlook for late February calls for a better chance of warmer-than-average temperatures in Western Washington with above average precipitation, meaning that we could well be done with lowland snow chances for a while — and perhaps the season (but we’ll see)!





