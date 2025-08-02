Pilot program ‘BRIDGES’ gap for workplace equity

SEATTLE — The BRIDGES program, a partnership between Seattle Public Schools and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), successfully completed a pilot at Colman Dock in June, offering young adults with disabilities the opportunity to develop job and life skills.

BRIDGES, which stands for Building Real-life Independent Daily Living and Gainful Employment Skills, is designed for individuals aged 18-21 who have completed grade 12.

The program aims to empower participants by helping them achieve their post-high school goals through community engagement and skill development.

“The pilot was a success. We look forward to expanding to more opportunities like this in the future,” said Travis Mahlum, External Workforce Development manager in WSDOT’s Office of Equity & Civil Rights.

During the pilot program, students visited Colman Dock, a key location due to its accessibility and potential job opportunities within the state Ferries system.

They assisted guests with scanning tickets, boarding ferries, and locating items at the Lost and Found booth.

Student James Roderick shared his experience, saying, “While I’m at Colman Dock, I guide people through the turnstiles and help them with their tickets. I like the views, looking at the boats, and the smell of the salt water.”

Mahlum emphasized the importance of programs like BRIDGES in bridging the equality gap for underserved communities, while Ellenson highlighted the welcoming nature of Seattle business owners towards the students.

The BRIDGES program at Colman Dock is set to restart in the fall, continuing its mission to empower young adults with disabilities by providing them with meaningful community engagement and skill-building opportunities.

