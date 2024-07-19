Pile of woody debris expected to burn for at least 24 hours in North Kitsap

POULSBO, Wash. — Firefighters with North Kitsap Fire and Rescue spent their Friday handling a debris fire at A & L Topsoil, in the vicinity of Miller Bay Road and Orseth Road between Kingston and Suquamish.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 3 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report seeing flames at the business. The business makes topsoil products from stumps and other natural vegetation, and those materials were on fire when crews arrived.

Firefighters worked with the business owners to develop a plan to mitigate the fire safely and efficiently. Rather than generate heavy smoke over multiple days in an attempt to completely extinguish the fire, firefighters decided to monitor the situation while the business used heavy equipment to separate burning material from the pile.

Crews warned that smoke would likely be visible in the area for at least a day as the natural woody debris burned, but it would decrease overnight and into tomorrow.

