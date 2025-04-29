Pike Place staple Virginia Inn set to stay open after eviction notice reprieved last-minute

SEATTLE — The Virginia Inn, a staple at Pike Place since 1903, has announced it will remain open despite failed negotiations threatening to shutter the business earlier this month.

After over 100 years in business, the restaurant and bar announced it would be closing up shop on Sunday, April 27, because of a lease termination due to failed negotiations with the landlord.

Then, on the morning of Monday, April 28, the Virginia Inn says they received a last-minute reprieve of the eviction notice from the PDA (Pike Place Market Preservation & Development Authority), with plans to find a path forward for the business.

“Thank you all for your overwhelming support, we couldn’t have done it without you. We will resume business as usual,” read the post from the Virginia Inn.

