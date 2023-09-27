Pierce Sheriff’s Department looking for car prowler who shot at man in Midland

MIDLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any video that could lead to the arrest of a car prowler who shot at a man in Midland.

A person called 911 and said that he had been shot at after confronting a car prowler around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived in the 1300 block of 104 Street East in Midland, they used a K9 to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The victim told detectives that before being shot at, he had confronted the car prowler who was allegedly breaking into neighborhood cars.

The suspect then ran away. The victim was not seriously hurt.

The sheriff’s department is now asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras for videos of the suspect.

The suspect is described as an 18 to 20-year-old man who is six feet tall and weighs from 120 to 130 pounds. He was said to be wearing dark pants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

If you have any information related to the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department asks that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers or submit a video through the Pierce County submission portal.

