Pierce County Sheriff’s Department asks public for help identifying armed robber

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed a South Hill gas station.

The man walked into a gas station in the 13200 block of Meridian and held the cashier at gunpoint on Sunday according to police.

The man moved to a BMW parked inside the neighboring apartment complex and then drove away.

If you recognize him, officials ask that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

“We’re hoping someone might recognize the shoes or maybe the suspect’s overall characteristics combined with the vehicle description,” said a spokesperson.

