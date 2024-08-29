Pierce deputies arrest suspect in 2021 Parkland manslaughter case

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man wanted in a shooting that killed a young man in Parkland was arrested after more than two years.

On May 21, 2022, a 21-year-old man was shot at the Nantucket Gate Apartments. He later died from his injuries at a Tacoma hospital.

The manlaughter suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

A Pierce County deputy patrolling near the Safeway on Canyon Road East in Puyallup noticed a car associated with the suspect, called for backup, and pulled the vehicle over, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver pulled over and deputies called for everyone in the car to come out, one by one.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man who was the front-seat passenger, was taken into custody. He was booked into jail for a manslaughter warrant.

In addition, a passenger in the back seat was a felon. When deputies looked into the car, they saw 9mm handgun magazines on both the front and back passenger seats.

The back seat passenger was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deputies will get a search warrant to collect the gun magazines and search for possible weapons and other evidence.

