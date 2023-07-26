Pierce County woman arrested for tuberculosis freed from home detention

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — There are new details in the saga of a Pierce County woman with tuberculosis.

She was arrested in June after more than a year of refusing to medicate or self-isolate.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department now says she’s returned three straight negative tests. That means she is no longer contagious.

A recently released court agreement frees her from involuntary home detention, but there are strings attached. She must allow health staff to check on her and she must continue to take TB medication until her treatment for the lung disease is completed.





