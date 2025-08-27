Pierce County volunteer search & rescue team needs help replacing old equipment

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County 4x4 Search & Rescue is asking for the community’s help in replacing critical equipment used during their operations.

The search & rescue teams say they need to upgrade the handheld and mobile radios they use to keep in communication with each other during

They say their current equipment is outdated and isn’t working as properly as it should.

Pierce County 4x4 Search & Rescue is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit team.

They have created a donation page to accept public donations to replace these essential items.

Most of their funds come from the volunteers who work as part of the team or community donations.

To donate to Pierce County 4x4 Search & Rescue, you can find their donation page here.

