Pierce County teens caught throwing rocks at homeless woman

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a group of teens was caught throwing rocks at a homeless woman.

It happened on June 25 around 2 a.m.

Deputies were called to 152nd Street South and Pacific Avenue South.

The woman said a white SUV kept driving by, throwing rocks at her and her friend.

While they were chatting with her, deputies spotted the SUV as it came back around.

The department says its deputies tried to pull them over, but they refused.

Eventually, they drove down a dead-end road and got caught.

Deputies took the 18-year-old driver into custody, along with two 15-year-old passengers and a 16-year-old.

Deputies say they found large rocks inside the car.

The woman confirmed that the teens were the ones throwing the rocks.

The driver was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree and felony eluding. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail while the three other suspects were released to their parents.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live; everyone has a right to be safe,” the department says.

