Pierce County SWAT team smokes out DV suspect from crawlspace

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County SWAT team responded to a domestic violence suspect a couple of weeks ago in South Hill.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. on 118th Avenue East on December 22.

The victim told deputies their mother’s boyfriend shot at them during an argument.

PCSD said deputies then surrounded the home and started telling the suspect to come out. After negotiating for a few minutes, they called for the Pierce County SWAT Team.

“When we have a barricaded suspect armed with a gun, we can’t just walk freely around the house, which is why we have an armored vehicle,” said PCSD. “In addition, we have this armored Bobcat which was donated to the Sheriff’s Department for situations like this where we need to open a fence or break out windows without exposing our deputies to danger.”

The Pierce County SWAT Team responded to a DV incident. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

PCSD said the SWAT Team then used gas and the suspect eventually came out from the crawlspace underneath the house.

SWAT took the suspect into custody and he was booked into jail on three counts of assault.

“With the extra tools, training, and tactics the SWAT Team is able to make sure we have more outcomes with a suspect surrendering,” said PCSD.

©2024 Cox Media Group