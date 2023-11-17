Pierce County Sheriff’s Department invites you to ‘Coffee With a Cop’

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is inviting you to Coffee With a Cop at Anthem Coffee in Sunrise Village on Saturday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Bureau Chiefs, Sergeant Darren Moss, and several deputies from the South Hill Patrol Division.

“On behalf of the Santa Cops program we will be collecting donations so we can give gifts this holiday season to people who need them the most,” said a spokesperson. “We could really use toys and jackets both kid and adult sizes.”

Organizers will also accept non-perishable food donations.

