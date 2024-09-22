Pierce County sergeant rear-ended by speeding motorcyclist carrying unpermitted gun

A 19-year-old motorcycle rider was arrested Monday afternoon after rear-ending a Pierce County Sheriff’s sergeant’s vehicle and being found with an illegal firearm, according to the sheriff’s department.

At around 2:08 p.m. on September 16, a sergeant driving an unmarked patrol car in the 13900 block of Pacific Avenue was rear-ended by a motorcycle.

After turning on his emergency lights and stepping out to check on the rider, the sergeant noticed a pistol in a holster near the motorcyclist.

The rider admitted the gun was his but said he did not have a permit.

The motorcyclist, who is 19, is too young to possess a firearm in public legally and was also found to lack the necessary concealed carry permit.

A witness at the scene reported that the rider had been splitting lanes and speeding before colliding with the sergeant’s vehicle.

The rider was taken into custody following the incident.

