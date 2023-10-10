Pierce County parents frustrated with bus driver shortage

Parents and bus drivers in the Bethel School District are pleading with administrators to do something about the bus driver shortage.

“To be honest with you, it’s been going on since last year, and the problem we have is sometimes we’ll get notified that buses are going to be running late, sometimes we don’t get notified,” said Brian Nagy.

Nagy, who has a daughter in the Bethel School District, says over the past year the bus system has become completely unreliable.

“So what happens is these poor students, they sit out there for an hour, two hours waiting for a bus,” said Nagy.

Bus drivers say that’s because there are more routes than drivers, and as a result, they are being overworked.

In a letter to the district, drivers made it clear:

Kids are being missed, left behind and are regularly late for school.

“They’re trying to get shuffled around to sometimes two or three different buses to try to figure out which bus will be taking them home that day,” said Brandy Heassler, Bethel bus driver.

The district says all of their driver positions for the year are filled. There are 138 bus drivers and 20 substitutes but says there’s a shortage when it comes to covering daily absences.

This became very obvious on Friday when nearly 40 drivers called out.

“Friday was very chaotic. We got an email and a notification in the middle of the night that they may not have buses… I feel our students are being punished and it’s making it hard for them to get a good education,” said Nagy.

Drivers say they are amongst the lowest paid in the region for a district its size.

A job post online for a substitute bus driver says pay starts at $25 an hour.

The Federal Way School District, which is about the same size, starts drivers at $30 an hour.

The district says this is the final year of a three-year agreement with the labor union and says negotiations on a new contract will begin in the new year.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. there’s a school board meeting. Parents and bus drivers say they plan to attend and voice their concerns.

