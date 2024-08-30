Pierce County K9 catches father and son robbery suspects on the last day of his career

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On August 15, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies responded to an armed robbery at Saars Market on 133rd and Pacific Avenue South in Tacoma.

According to PCSD, deputies arrived on the scene and were told two men were suspected of stealing alcohol. When confronted, a fight began and the suspects bear-sprayed employees and bystanders before leaving in a maroon Honda Sedan, said PCSD.

A PCSD K9 deputy heard the call and the vehicle description, and was able to spot the suspect’s car. The deputy pursued, made a U-turn, and the suspects took off, according to the post.

After crashing the Sedan, the suspects ran and K9 Eddie followed. K9 Eddie captured the first suspect, and the second suspect was pointed out by a citizen hiding under the stairs.

PSCD said the robbery suspects were father and son. They were both booked into the Pierce County Jail for robbery charges, and the son was also booked for eluding.

This was K9 Eddie’s last call of his career, with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wishing him a happy retirement.

