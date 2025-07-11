Pierce County firefighters deployed to help with eastern Washington wildfires

DAVENPORT, Wash. — With several wildfires raging in various parts of the state, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue deployed a crew to assist east of the Cascades.

Brush 42 was deployed as part of a State Mobilization Plan to assist with the Western Pine Fire near Davenport in Eastern Washington.

As of the most recent update, the fire has burned over 4,100 acres with 0% containment.

On the west side of the mountains, the Crew 6 (our Seasonal Wildfire Apprentices), responded with Puget Sound Fire to a 1-acre vegetation fire in Maple Valley yesterday morning.

“While smaller in scale, incidents like this offer valuable, real-world experience for our apprentices and help build strong working relationships with neighboring fire agencies, which are critical during large-scale incidents,” Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said.

