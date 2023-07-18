Pierce County deputy assaulted, patrol cars smashed during attempted escape in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County deputy was struck by a car door and several patrol cars were hit by the driver of a stolen car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:47 p.m. Sunday, a Pierce County deputy spotted what he thought was a suspicious car parked in a grocery store parking lot in the 11100 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland.

The deputy spotted two men inside the car that had a temporary license plate in the rear window. A check of the plate revealed the car had been reported stolen.

When backup deputies arrived, a spike strip was placed behind the tires in case the driver woke up and attempted to drive away.

As a deputy opened the driver’s door, the driver woke up and put the car into reverse, striking the patrol car behind them.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy momentarily stumbled, but he regained his balance.

The driver continued to ram the patrol cars, driving back and forth, until he created enough room to escape.

Deputies chased after the car, which eventually stopped in the 3000 block of 112th Street South.

The two men in the car were arrested.

The 26-year-old driver was booked into jail on charges of assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and DUI.

The 26-year-old passenger was also booked into jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

©2023 Cox Media Group