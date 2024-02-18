Pierce County deputies wrangle ‘party pony’

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies captured an escaped pony last week.

“Our Peninsula Detachment deputies wrangled up quite the fleeing suspect last Sunday night,” said a spokesperson.

The “party pony” escaped and was caught trotting down 135th Street Northwest.

Deputies were eventually able to wrangle up the horse but it refused to enter a trailer.

The horse was then walked to a nearby facility.

Watch the short clip below for some horsing around!

Our Peninsula Detachment deputies wrangled up quite the fleeing suspect last Sunday night. This party pony decided to... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, February 17, 2024













