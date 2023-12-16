Pierce County deputies arrest suspect after he crashes into fire hydrant, light pole

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of robbery after he crashed into a fire hydrant on Saturday in Parkland.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 138th Street and Pacific Avenue South.

Deputies saw on surveillance video a dark gray Acura with a broken tail light and its license plate.

Around 8 a.m., the Acura was called in for crashing into a fire hydrant at 112th Street East and Waller Road East. Deputies went to the scene and confirmed it was the same car. When they approached the car, the man drove off.

Deputies pursued him and caught up to him at 128th and Waller when he crashed into a light pole.

He was arrested and identified by the victim. A gun was found on the floor of his car.

