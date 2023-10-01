Local

Pierce County asks drivers to slow down while crews work on Tacoma sewers

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Closure

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County has made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking drivers to slow down while crews work on sewer infrastructure.

The post specifically mentions the intersection of South 19 Street and South Walters Road in Tacoma.

The construction will start on Monday and is expected to continue through Oct. 11th.

Officials expect the westbound lanes to be closed at the intersection from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read