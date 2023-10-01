Pierce County asks drivers to slow down while crews work on Tacoma sewers

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County has made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking drivers to slow down while crews work on sewer infrastructure.

The post specifically mentions the intersection of South 19 Street and South Walters Road in Tacoma.

The construction will start on Monday and is expected to continue through Oct. 11th.

Officials expect the westbound lanes to be closed at the intersection from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

Give yourself extra time to travel near S 19th St & S Walters Rd in Tacoma/UP next week. Crews will be working on underground sewer infrastructure during Oct. 2-11.



🚧 WB lane closure anticipated while crews work Oct. 4-6 at the intersection. pic.twitter.com/N66Q15E5bE — Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) October 1, 2023

