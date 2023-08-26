Pierce County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees in hopes of clearing out pets

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma and Pierce County Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees for animals during its nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign.

From Aug. 26 to 31 the shelters’s adoption fees will be $5 for critters, $25 for adult cats, and $50 for adult dogs.

On Friday, the shelter said there are over 70 animals available for adoption with many more becoming available over the next few weeks.

“We have a lot of animals available for adoption and several hundred more currently receiving care at our facility and in loving foster homes,” said the Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, Leslie Dalzell. “If you’ve been thinking about welcoming a new pet into your life or wanting to support animals in your community, now is a great time to adopt or donate!”

The shelter’s Adoption Center is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information about adopting and to view all the shelter’s adoptable pets, go here.

