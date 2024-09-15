Pickup tears down traffic pole in early morning crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — On Friday morning, Everett police answered calls about a car crash at 16th Street and North Broadway.

When police arrived they found a pickup truck had crashed, completely tearing down the traffic signal pole.

The pickup went off the road and stopped on the sidewalk with the pole dead center down on the truck.

With glass and debris all over the street and part of the traffic pole across the road, police closed the intersection to clear the road and investigate.

After the crash, the driver tried to get away on foot but was quickly captured, police said.

The driver was detained and transported to a local hospital for care.

The Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Police remind area drivers that until the traffic light can be fixed, drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

©2024 Cox Media Group