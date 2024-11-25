Pickup ends on its roof after crash in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — In the evening hours of Saturday, the East Olympia Fire District 6 answered a call about a car crash on Fir Tree Road Southeast in Thurston County.

When crews arrived, they found an empty pickup on its roof and a power pole that had been knocked over and hanging from its power lines.

The pickup had visible damage to the front driver’s side and was missing its front right tire.

Deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrived and closed the road.

Thurston County Power Lines (East Olympia Fire District 6)

Fir Tree Road Southeast was closed until Puget Sound Energy could repair the damaged power pole and lines.

A TCSO K-9 unit was called in to help search for the driver.

The road was reopened hours later.

There is no information on whether the driver was found or what led to the crash.

