Pickleball courts are coming to Magnuson Park. Seattle Parks wants your input on the design

SEATTLE - — It’s been two years since Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill into law, making pickleball the official state sport for Washington and Seattle Parks and Recreation is now looking to add courts to Magnuson Park.

The proposed project site is the former Children’s Hospital park-and-pool lot, located to the north of NE 65th Street.

According to the parks department, the current project budget allows for the construction of 8 to 10 pickleball courts with lighting.

On September 5, the community will have a chance to view design concepts for the project, and offer feedback.

It will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Magnuson Community Center.

“We are excited to bring this project to the community and hear your thoughts on the design concepts,” said AP Diaz, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent in a news release.

“Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport in Seattle, and these courts will provide a dedicated space for players of all ages and skill levels.”

Seattle Parks projects the courts will open by the end of 2026.

