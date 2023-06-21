PHOTOS: PSE installs one of the biggest transformers on the West Coast in Lewis County

Puget Sound Energy announced plans on Wednesday to install one of the biggest transformers on the West Coast at a Lewis County substation.

The extra high voltage (EHV) transformer was shipped across the country from Memphis, Tennessee on a train, and arrived at PSE’s Tono substation this week.

PSE Director of Operations Ryan Murphy lauded the new transformer as “truly remarkable.”

“I recently had the privilege of spending the day with our Substation Wire crew who is installing the transformer, and it’s hard for me to put into words how impressive their work is to safely install and commission this massive transformer,” he said in a news release.

PSE describes the new EHV as “critical to strengthen reliability, resiliency and operability for thousands of our customers in Thurston County, as well as neighboring electric systems.”

