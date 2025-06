SEATAC, Wash. — Early Thursday morning, Puget Sound Fire responded to a carport fire at a SeaTac home.

The fire burned through a carport and a garage. It’s unclear if it started in one location and spread to another.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about an hour.

No one was injured.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

