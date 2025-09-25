Pet owners can unleash Mariners excitement at DogFest Seattle

SEATTLE — It’s an exciting time to be a Mariners fan. The team clinched its first ALS West crown in 24 years.

Thursday is a chance to celebrate with your canine. DogFest Seattle and Bark at the Park are both happening this evening—two pet-friendly events involving baseball.

What is DogFest Seattle?

It’s a family- and dog-friendly community festival put on by Canine Companions. The organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs, free of charge.

The event will feature service dog skill demonstrations, pictures and autographs from Mariners legend John Olerud.

It’s taking place at Victory Hall at the Boxyard – right across the street from T-Mobile Park.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can donate to Canine Companions here. Every dollar raised helps provide service dogs, free of charge, to adults, children and veterans with disabilities. So far, they’ve raised over $10,000.

What is Bark at the Park?

Each season, the Mariners schedule select games where pet owners can purchase a ticket to bring their dog with them.

$2 of every Dog ticket sold will benefit Pawsitive Alliance or Canine Companions.

Owners also get the opportunity to circle the bases with their dog at the end of the game.

