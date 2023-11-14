Pet food recalled after salmonella found in people who touched it

A pet food recall is underway after people got sick from touching it.

The CDC says most of those patients are infants.

The products, manufactured by Mid America Pet Food, are linked to seven salmonella cases in seven states. Although Washington isn’t reportedly among those with reported cases, select brands are sold at pet stores across the state as well as online.

The brands included in the recall are Victor, Wayne Feeds, Eagle Mountain, and Member’s Mark.

Dog and cat owners are asked to throw away the recalled food in a sealed bag, and clean surfaces and items like pet bowls that may have touched the food.

