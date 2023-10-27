Pet dog on walk helps Arlington police find burglar suspect hiding under tarp

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A pet dog helped the Arlington Police Department arrest a 36-year-old burglary suspect who was hiding under a tarp on Thursday according to a social media post.

Just before 8 p.m., police heard from a homeowner who said they had discovered an “unknown male” who escaped out the back door when they had returned home.

After hearing the suspect’s description from the homeowner, officers arrived at the 500 block of North French Avenue.

They soon realized that the burglary suspect had entered the house by breaking through the doggy door.

As law enforcement searched the area, they heard from another caller who said they were walking their dog when the pet started barking at a yard off the alley between North French and North Dunham Ave.

The person then told police that they suspected someone was hiding somewhere in the yard.

Police then arrived at the yard and found the same suspect hiding under a tarp. Officers arrested the 36-year-old man.

A detached jacket hood found at the house also matched the jacket that the suspect was wearing.

“The Arlington Police Department commends the quick thinking and cooperation of the homeowner and the vigilant citizen who reported the suspicious activity. Their actions were instrumental in successfully resolving this burglary case, and their commitment to public safety is greatly appreciated,” said a spokesperson. “This case highlights the importance of community engagement and the role that vigilant citizens play in ensuring public safety.”

The Arlington Police Department is urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity

“By working together, we can continue to ensure the safety and security of our community. If you see something, say something – your actions can make a significant difference,” said a spokesperson.

If any public member has additional information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Arlington Police Department at (360) 403-3400 and reference Case #2023-21583





