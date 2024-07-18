Person with broken ankle rescued from Mount St. Helens

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — The all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team (VRT) from Yucolt sprang into action after receiving calls about a person injured on the volcano needing assistance.

On Sunday, the 12-member team had just completed training on the mountain when they jumped into action on the southwest side of the mountain to rescue a person who injured their ankle at Coldspring Creek.

The North Country Emergency Medical Service joined an ambulance crew and the VRT to coordinate the rescue and transportation of the person.

Two members of the VRT used e-bikes to reach the person, with equipment following behind.

When the team arrived, the person had the injured ankle splinted, provided medication for pain and was placed in a wheeled litter to move to the waiting ambulance.

The VRT credits the satellite-capable iPhone that allowed the person to send a text message in an area known for having cellular coverage gaps.

The person was taken to a local hospital for additional care.

