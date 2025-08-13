Person, pets rescued after apartment deck collapses in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a person and their two dogs Tuesday night after a deck collapsed in Snoqualmie.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment on Southeast Newton Street.

Snoqualmie Fire Department and Emergency Management says the person and their pets were standing on the deck when it gave way.

They fell one story, onto a shed below.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

No word on what caused the second-story deck to collapse.

©2025 Cox Media Group