Person killed after rollover collision in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A person is dead after a rollover collision in South Seattle Wednesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded a collision and rollover in the 9200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

According to the fire department, three people were trapped inside the rolled-over car.

Once the people inside were extricated, one of them died of their injuries at the scene.

The other two people remain in stable condition.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating the incident.





