Person injured in powered parachute accident in Lacey

Medics with the Lacey Fire Department helped a person after a powered parachute accident in Lacey Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:14 p.m., the fire department posted photos of a downed parachute and medics surrounding a person.

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and medics East Olympia Fire Department also helped.

One person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

