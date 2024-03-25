Local

Person injured in powered parachute accident in Lacey

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Medics with the Lacey Fire Department helped a person after a powered parachute accident in Lacey Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:14 p.m., the fire department posted photos of a downed parachute and medics surrounding a person.

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and medics East Olympia Fire Department also helped.

One person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

