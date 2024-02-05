Person found dead inside car engulfed in flames in South Park

SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating a deadly car fire in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officials say one person is dead, although the medical examiner has yet to identify the body.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on South Trenton Street in the South Park area.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kaila Lafferty says a neighbor called in the fire.

“The neighbor that called it in suspected that there might have been have been someone in the vehicle,” said Lafferty.

When firefighters arrived, they found a red Ford Explorer fully engulfed in flames.

“They did unfortunately find someone deceased,” Lafferty noted. “There was nothing they could do to help that person because that fire was fully involved.”

Investigators are looking into how the fire started. They say there was no crash involved.

Several people who live in the area say they didn’t hear the fire, and are also wondering how this could have happened.

“We’re usually a little isolated up here from everything else that goes on,” said neighbor Seth Cheatham.

As of now, it’s unclear if the person lived on the property the car was found on.

Seattle Fire says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

