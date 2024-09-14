Person drowns in Ballard’s Salmon Bay Friday

SEATTLE, Wash. — One person drowned in Salmon Bay in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, Seattle Fire confirmed.

Seattle Fire received reports of a person struggling in water who needed help just after 2 a.m. Friday. A water rescue team was dispatched, with rescue swimmers entering the water near the 24th Avenue Public Dock. The team found the person and brought them to shore.

That person was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Unfortunately, the person was declared deceased. Turning scene over to Seattle Police. All units are returning to service,” Seattle Fire wrote on Twitter.

Seattle Police are continuing the investigation. No information has been released about the victim, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

