Person dead after being pulled from the water near NE Northlake Way in Seattle

SEATTLE — A person reportedly died Wednesday morning after being pulled from the water near Northeast Northlake Way in Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Northeast Northlake Way, where several first responders responded to rescue someone from the water. When they arrived, they pulled the person out of the water around 8:20 a.m. About 10 minutes later, Seattle Fire said that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

There was no further information to provide regarding the incident at this time.

