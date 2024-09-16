‘Person in crisis’ shot by police in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — Police from three departments were involved in the shooting of a person in crisis in Sumner Sunday evening.

According to Sumner Police, at 6:34 p.m., Sumner officers went to the BNSF Railway tracks over Highway 410 for a report of a person in crisis.

Additional responding police agencies included the Washington State Patrol, and officers from Puyallup and Bonney Lake. A civilian crisis negotiator was also called to the scene.

After two hours of negotiations and non-lethal tactics, “the incident resulted in the use of lethal force by members of the Sumner, Puyallup and Bonney Lake departments,” Sumner Police said in a Facebook post.

The Puyallup Police Department confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but it is not known if the person who was shot survived.

It is also not yet known if the person in crisis had a weapon.

No officers were hurt.

Traffic Avenue was closed between Thompson Street and Main Street during the investigation.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now in charge of the investigation. Further information has yet to be released.













