Person arrested as motorhome with gunshot damage abandoned on Mercer Island

An abandoned motorhome with gunshot damage led to the arrest of a person on Mercer Island Tuesday morning, according to the Mercer Island Police Department.

At about 6 a.m., officers responded to a 911 report of a motorhome with what appeared to be gunshot damage parked near the intersection of East Mercer Way and Southeast 36th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a gun near the motorhome.

The motorhome was searched after the area was secured by the King County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.

A person that police believe was involved was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to determine the series of events that led to the motorhome being abandoned.

©2023 Cox Media Group