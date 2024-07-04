Deputies: Person arrested after shooting woman in the face with an Orbeez gun in Burien

A person was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he was shooting a pellet gun at people around the Burien Safeway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The first report came at 5:15 p.m. when a woman reported being struck by a pellet in the Safeway parking lot. KIRO 7 spoke to a relative of the victim, who said the woman had been shot in the face.

Another shooting was reported at 6:20 p.m. Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded and located the suspects in their vehicle.

At least one of the people in the car confessed to shooting random people with an “Orbeez gun,” which fires small gel balls at high velocity.

The weapon was recovered, and the suspect was booked into SCORE Jail for investigation of assault.

The case has been forwarded to the Burien City Prosecutor for review and a charging decision.

