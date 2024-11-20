Local

People rescued from trailer after a tree fell on it

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Maple Valley rescue (Puget Sound Fire)

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Puget Sound Fire answered calls about a tree that fell onto a trailer on Southeast 184th Street in Maple Valley.

When crews arrived they found two people trapped inside that needed rescuing.

According to crews on the ground, one person was pulled out quickly but it took about an hour to get the other person out.

Both were taken to local hospitals for care.

The condition of the two people is unknown.

