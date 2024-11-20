People rescued from trailer after a tree fell on it

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Puget Sound Fire answered calls about a tree that fell onto a trailer on Southeast 184th Street in Maple Valley.

When crews arrived they found two people trapped inside that needed rescuing.

Puget Sound Fire and @KingCoMedicOne responded to a tree on a trailer in the 22900 block of 184th Street, in Maple Valley. Two people were in the trailer at the time. pic.twitter.com/Nv73tBAWcV — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) November 20, 2024

According to crews on the ground, one person was pulled out quickly but it took about an hour to get the other person out.

Both were taken to local hospitals for care.

The condition of the two people is unknown.

©2024 Cox Media Group