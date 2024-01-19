‘People need to up their game’: How to avoid winter’s #1 driving m

NORTH SOUND, Wash. — Ice is still a big concern for drivers throughout the North Sound.

One of the biggest mistakes on the road is not leaving enough distance in between cars. Whether it’s ice, snow, or wet slush, there’s a simple way to steer clear of danger.

“I think that people need to up their game as far as paying attention and giving themselves plenty of time based on what they see,” said driving instructor Aaron Sushinsky, of Go Washington Motorist Safety Training.

He’s been an instructor for more than 10 years. Sushinsky has driven in every condition that has hit Western Washington.

If you’re going down an icy hill for example, Sushinsky explained that it’s best to shift down a gear, so you don’t have to depend on the brakes as much.

“If your car starts going sideways, you always want to turn the wheel in the direction you want to go,” he said.

In this instance, he says braking can do more harm than good.

“If you’re constantly on the brakes, you’re losing your ability to steer because your front wheels are wanting to lock up on the ice and that’s exactly what will happen,” Sushinsky said.

He urges drivers to watch out for ice on the side and middle of the roads.

Sushinsky says the biggest danger on the road is one you can’t see. He says to keep an eye out for black ice!

“If it is actual water, you’ll see some spray come up off their tires and if you don’t see any spray at all, that’s a patch of ice,” he said.

If you do see black ice, avoid it if you can.

