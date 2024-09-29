Pedestrian walking on SR-99 in Snohomish County killed by driver

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday morning walking along State Route 99 in Snohomish County.

Troopers say the crash happened near Shelby Road just after 6 a.m.

The driver reportedly hit the person while they were walking in the left lane.

The sound-bound lanes were fully blocked for part of the morning.

Troopers say no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The person who was killed has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

