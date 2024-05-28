Pedestrian struck and killed in Seattle’s CID neighborhood Sunday night

SEATTLE — Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night Seattle police and fire responded to a person struck by a vehicle near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

The 63-year-old female victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Officers determined the driver was not impaired.

Detectives in the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TCIS at 206-684-8923.

