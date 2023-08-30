Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run on I-5 in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened on northbound I-5, just north of Interstate 405 in Lynnwood.

Two right lanes were blocked for hours. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the lane closures at around 4 a.m.

Harding said the person who was hit had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

WSP detectives are investigating.

The lanes reopened at 6:45 a.m.





