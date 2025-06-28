Pedestrian on highway hit and killed in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a woman in the road on Highway 101 southbound in Olympia was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

The 42-year-old woman was standing in the roadway at the Black Lake Boulevard off-ramp when she was hit by a Honda Civic taking the exit at around 1:15 a.m., according to a WSP report.

The 62-year-old driver of the sedan was charged with vehicular homicide and had one other passenger in the car, according to the report.

The roadway was closed for around three and a half hours as authorities investigated the incident.

