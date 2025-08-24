Pedestrian arrested after allegedly throwing nails onto SR16 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says westbound State Route 16 was closed on Sunday morning due to hundreds of nails that were thrown across the roadway.

According to WSP, a pedestrian allegedly threw the nails onto the road near South Union Avenue, covering an off-ramp and the right lane of the highway.

They were arrested and booked into jail for malicious mischief, WSP Trooper John Dattilo posted on X.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews and WSP troopers worked to clear the nails with a sweeper truck as well as picking them up by hand.

Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma are on scene attempting to clear a large amount of nails strewn across multiple lanes on WB SR 16 west of Union. A sweeper truck is en-route, but it will be a while before the road can reopen. https://t.co/wBzLBKgE1e pic.twitter.com/11I1V4LMXL — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) August 24, 2025

