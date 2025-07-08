Pearl Jam drummer leaving after nearly 30 years

SEATTLE — Pearl Jam’s drummer is stepping down after nearly three decades.

Matt Cameron made the announcement Monday on social media:

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The Seattle-based band hasn’t announced a new drummer.

Frontman Eddie Vedder, lead guitarist Mike McCready, bass guitarist Jeff Ament, and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard shared the following message online about Cameron’s departure:

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

We love you Matt.”

Pearl Jam has a dozen studio albums and has sold over 85 million albums worldwide.

The band’s latest album, Dark Matter, came out in April of 2024.

