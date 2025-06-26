PAWS taking in dogs displaced by California wildfires

EVERETT, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) welcomed several pets that were displaced by the wildfires in southern California from earlier this year.

The pets flew in to Paine Airfield in Everett.

In all, more than 100 shelter dogs and cats were relocated from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest, giving them a better chance at adoption and easing pressure on local animal welfare organizations, PAWS said.

“PAWS is proud to partner with organizations like Greater Good to give as many dogs and cats a second chance as our capacity allows,” said Jennifer Convy, senior director of PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Companion Animal Shelter. “We all watched the horrific devastation in Southern California, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to help. Our team is excited to find new forever homes for these dogs.”

This is the third shelter pet flight conducted by Greater Good Charities to support communities affected by the wildfires and to transport hundreds of homeless pets to new homes.

