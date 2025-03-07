Patti Jackson becomes Tacoma’s interim police chief after delayed start

TACOMA, Wash. — The new interim Tacoma police chief has officially stepped into the role, following a delayed start.

Patti Jackson was originally set to take over the department on February 24, but the administrative processes held up her start date, according to a news release from Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli.

The city of Tacoma released a statement last month highlighting Jackson’s 35 years of law enforcement and noting her extensive leadership with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

She served as the Basic Law Enforcement Academy Corrections Commander at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and was a former candidate for Pierce County Sheriff.

Jackson will lead the department until the City Manager identifies – and the City Council confirms – a permanent Police Chief.

The recruitment process will begin later this month.

The announcement comes after former Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore resigned. He started with the department in 2022 and said that after 35 years of working in law enforcement, he decided to retire.





©2025 Cox Media Group